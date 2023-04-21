Yiddish Vinkl for April 21

Puter (POO-ter)
Meaning: butter
• “Libeh iz vi puter, s’iz gut mit broit./Love is like butter; it’s good with bread.” (bit.ly/3GPN2jt)
• (Favorite to go order) “Ken ikh hobn an altsding-beygl tzubroyntn mit puter./ I’d like a toasted everything bagel with butter.” (bit.ly/41G1KSu)
• “Bulke mit puter/a hot buttered roll.” From a short story by I.L. Peretz written 1894 called “Bontshe Schveig or Bontshe the Silent; about a poor soul who suffered throughout life, living in poverty, going hungry, but never complaining. In heaven or paradise, when offered anything he wanted, he replied with a humble request: “a hot buttered roll each morning.” (bit.ly/3mMGmvK)
• (Jewish folksong) “Me nemt a fesele puter, un me shtelt avek dem keyser oyf der anderer zayt, un a rote soldatn, mit harmatn, shisn di bulbes durkh der puter dem keyser glaykh in moyl arayn ... Ot azoy est der keyser bulbes/You take a barrel of butter and you place it opposite the tsar; and a company of soldiers, with cannons, shoots the potatoes through the butter straight into the tsar’s mouth. That’s how the tsar eats potatoes.” (bit.ly/3AaeqoI)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.