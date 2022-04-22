Yiddish Vinkl for April 22

Shuldik (SHUL-dick)
Meaning: guilty
• “In dem iz shuldik nor mayn noz / It’s just my nose that’s guilty (to blame);” title of 1905 Yiddish Penny Song (one of many Jewish vaudeville songs written from 1895 to 1925) about embarrassment over having too big (Jewish) a nose; viewed as reflecting “the subject of self-hating Jews, internalized caricatures, and the reality of antisemitism.” (bit.ly/3JLDeWv)
• “Zi Iz Mer Tsum Badoyern Vi Shuldik / She Is More To Be Pitied Than Guilty”; title of what was known as a “sentimental tearjerker” – an 1898 ballad about a woman “robbed of her honor by men.” (bit.ly/3OhnopX)
