Yiddish Vinkl for April 28

Mishpet (MISH-peht)
Meaning: judgment
• “Es iz a kulikover mishpet/It’s a Kulikov judgment!” (a putdown e.g. to dismiss someone’s suggestion on how to solve a problem; refers to legend of the Ukrainian town of Kulikov that had two tailors and one shoemaker. The shoemaker committed murder, was tried and sentenced to hang. But since there was only one shoemaker and two tailors, the solution was to hang one of the tailors instead.” [Shirley Kumove, “Words Like Arrows, Pakn-Treger-Magazine of the National Yiddish Book Center, fall 1997, page 65]
• “Got un zayn mishpet iz gerekht/God and His Judgment Are Just” – song written for a 1903 New York production of Zalman Libin’s (1872 to 1955) serious play ‘Gebrokhene hertser’ /Broken Hearts.” (milkenarchive.org)
• “In the corruption trial of Rod R. Blagojevich, former senator and governor of Ilinois, he pleaded ‘umshuldik’ (not guilty) to scheming to sell or trade his senate seat and launched a media blitz before a guilty ‘mishpet’ (judgment) was rendered.” (haruth.com/mw/blagojevich.htm)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.