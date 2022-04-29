Yiddish Vinkl for April 29

Shoyn (Shoin)
Meaning: already; always
• “Hit zikh, du host zikh shoyn eyn mol opgebri.!; Be careful, you got burned once already. (Said to a divorce who’s contemplating remarrying) bit.ly/38szc8k
• “Genug shoyn, meaning “enough already,” is part of an array of phrases using shoyn for emphasis, from the similar gut shoyn, “ll right already.” in the sense of “Stop bugging me,” to shvayg shtil shoyn, “Shut up already,’’ one calibration more irritated than genug shoyn …” (bit.ly/38n6HsP)
• “Tsu broyt gefint men shoyn a meser. / For bread you can always find a knife.” (One of several ‘food sayings’ published by YIVO; (bit.ly/3ve3813)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for Cleveland Jewish News.