Yiddish Vinkl for April 30

Balabusta (bah-lah-BOHS-tuh)
Meaning: Female head of household; impressively competent homemaker
• (another definition) “A domestic goddess who can clean, sew and cook a meal for an army at a moment’s notice ... without breaking a sweat in her immaculately starched apron.” (bit.ly/3nbuYp4)
• “My 98-year-old mother-in-law was the quintessential balabusta. ... For dinner guests, she set the table at least a day prior to their arrival.” (bit.ly/2PiHOWa)
• “My grandparents were blessed with the balabusta gene. ... I was clearly defective in this area, but my mother said I was destined to become the first Jewish woman president of the United States, and I would have a squad of chefs preparing my state dinners anyway.” (bit.ly/3nasx6i)
• “Despite the fact that someone once told her, ‘Your latkes need work; the children are mistaking them for dreidels,’ her children and grandchildren call her a ‘balabusta.’” (bit.ly/3vdkA2Z)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.