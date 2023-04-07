Yiddish Vinkl for April 7

Khalyastre (Cahl-ee-AH-stray)
Meaning: gang
•“Di Khalyastre (The Gang) was the major Yiddish cultural avant-garde movement in Poland between 1919 and 1924. Di Khalyastre brought together mainly poets, novelists, and artists who participated in European expressionism as modern secular Jews but were also determined to construct a new lay culture in Yiddish. Its included I.J. Singer….” (bit.ly/3GddvHA)
• “Di Khalyastre was also the name of a journal first published 1922 in Warsaw; then in Paris 1924. The motto of the journal and the avant-garde movement it represented was:. “Mir yungen, mir a freylekhe tsezungene khalyastre./Mir geyen in an umbavustn veg, / We, the young, a happy, boisterous gang / We’re trodding on an unknown path.” (bit.ly/3m17Ihv)
• “Russian born poet and playwright Moyshe Broderzon supplied the word khalyastre as the name for the new literary group; but his involvement was rejected because the group members viewed his poetic style as insufficiently avant-garde.” (bit.ly/3zvF3V0)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.