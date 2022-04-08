Yiddish Vinkl for April 8

Denkt (daynkt)
Meaning: think
• “Yedeh mutter denkt ir kind iz shain. / Every mother thinks her child is beautiful.”
• “Mensch denkt und Gott lacht./ People think and God laughs. An old Yiddish proverb meaning that we think we are in control, we think are in charge of our own destiny but who knows what g-d has in store for us?” (bit.ly/3LGT8CL)
• “Ver vos denkt nisht, lakht nisht. / Whosoever does not think does not laugh.”
• Beser redn mit a Yidene un denkt fun Got, eyder redn mit Got un denkt fun a Yidene / Better to speak with a woman and think of God than the opposite.” (yiddishwordoftheweek.tumblr.com)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.