Yiddish Vinkl for April 9

EPL (EP-el)

Meaning: apple

• Expressions: An epl a tog halt dem dokter avek / An apple a day keeps the doctor away; Dos epele falt nisht vayt fun boym / The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree; In a sheynem epl gefint men a mol a vorem / In a beautiful apple you sometimes find a worm; Eyn foyler epl farfoylt dem andern / One rotten apple spoils the other. (bit.ly/2PXpv8Y)

• Song title: “Zetz nit unter dos eplboym mit ain anderer fun mir.” / ”Don’t sit under the apple tree with anyone else but me.”

Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you