Yiddish Vinkl for April 9

EPL (EP-el)
Meaning: apple
• Expressions: An epl a tog halt dem dokter avek / An apple a day keeps the doctor away; Dos epele falt nisht vayt fun boym / The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree; In a sheynem epl gefint men a mol a vorem / In a beautiful apple you sometimes find a worm; Eyn foyler epl farfoylt dem andern / One rotten apple spoils the other. (bit.ly/2PXpv8Y)
• Song title: “Zetz nit unter dos eplboym mit ain anderer fun mir.” / ”Don’t sit under the apple tree with anyone else but me.”
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.