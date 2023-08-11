Yiddish Vinkl for August 11

Shushkeh (SHOOSH-keh, with the “oo” pronounced as in ‘book’)

Meaning: whisper

• “The museum was so quiet, you could easily hear the slightest shushkeh from two rooms away.”

• “Not a creature was stirring ... not even a shushkeh from a mouse could be heard.” (bit.ly/3OhlQNH)

• “A woman goes into a biblyoteken (library) and says to the biblyotek (librarian), “I’ll have a burger with fries and a large Coke,” to which the biblyotek responded, “Don’t you realize that this is a library? And the woman says, “Oh I’m sorry and then in a shushkeh “I’ll have a burger with fries and a large Coke.”

• “Shushkeh: This Yiddish word for “whisper” literally sounds like what it means.”

Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.

