Yiddish Vinkl for August 12

Umzist
Meaning: free
• “A freund bekamt men umzist … a soineh muz men zikh koifen. / A friend you get for free … an enemy has to be bought.” (bit.ly/3P2JL1C)
• “ Di zun shaynt far itlekhn umzist. / The sun shines on everyone for free.” (bit.ly/3dde3Bq)
• “Gaive ligt af’n mist, un ver es vill, nemmt es umzist. / Pride lies on the dung-heap and any one who wishes can get it for free.” (che.gg/3BQ5aZb)
• “Airlines now charge for services that were one ‘umzist’ (free), such as coach food, ‘telefon’ (telephone) reservations, and curbside ‘bagazh’ (baggage) checks. They’ve also cut in-flight amenities such as ‘kishn’ (pillows) and ‘magazinz’ (magazines). Raymond Sokolov (Wall Street Journal) says that airline passengers ‘have stoically accepted conditions that surely violate the Geneva Conventions ...’ (bit.ly/3bx62XF)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for Cleveland Jewish News.