Yiddish Vinkl for August 13

Tseyln – (TSEYL-en)

Meaning: to count

• “Nokh a kush fun a ganef, tseyl iber dayne tseyn. / If you’re kissed by a thief, count your teeth.” (bit.ly/3CjBtxk)

• “In yenems moyl tseylt men nisht di tseyn – Don’t count the teeth in someone else’s mouth.” (bit.ly/3fCQoJk)

• “Verter zol me;n vegn un nit tseyln. / Words should be weighed, not counted.” (bit.ly/3rXFVx5)

“-Vu nemt men aza khokhem; Er zol kenen di shtern tseyln?; Vu nemt men aza dokter; Er zol kenen mayn harts heyln?/ Where can one find a wise person who can count the stars? Where can one find a doctor who can heal my heart?” (From a Yiddish folksong about lost love. jewishfolksongs.com)

Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.

