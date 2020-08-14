Yiddish Vinkl for August 14

Shep Nachas (shehp NAHCH-as; with guttural ch)
Meaning: to take joy from
• Bubbe and Zayde will shep nachas at the ballet recital when they see their granddaughter perform.
• “My mother, when it came to things academic, was a reverse-nachas-shepper. She was almost ashamed when I got into Oxford and almost relieved when they threw me out.” (bit.ly/2C7GWwS )
• “Fiddler on the Roof” lyricist Sheldon Harnick should shep nachas from this new production. So would his late collaborators if they were here to see it.” (From review of a New York production of “Fiddler in Yiddish.” (bit.ly/3igHXSI)
• ”She’s frazzled by childcare now, but in a few years she’ll be shepping nachas.” (jewishfoodhero.com)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.