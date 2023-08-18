Yiddish Vinkl for August 18

Balagula (BAHLAH-goola)
Meaning: a wagon driver or Yiddish cabby
• A balagula offers a ride to a rabbi trying to climb a steep hill. At one point, the balagula says, “Rabbi, you know this is a very old horse who has trouble with hills. Would you mind if we got out and walked to lighten his load?” When they got to the top of the hill totally out of breath, the rabbi said, “Thank you. But I know why I came here and I know why you came, but why did we have to bring the horse?”
• “Historically, surnames sorted people into groups – by occupation, place of origin, clan affiliation, etc. The most famous person with the name meaning wagon driver was Marat Balagula, a Russian-American organized crime figure, crime boss and close associate of the Lucchese crime family. The actual directory about him reads as follows: ‘Birthdate September 8, 1943; He is the most famous person named Balagula. ... His most notable profession was Gangster. ...” (bit.ly/3sfyg1m)
• “Sholem Aleichem used balagula as a sort of trade name. The idea was that with his stories Aleichem ‘drove a cart between different worlds.’ So, Aleichem called himself ‘God’s Balagula’.” (n.pr/3Ost1CM)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.