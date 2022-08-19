Yiddish Vinkl for August 19

Shoten (shot-n)
Meaning: shadow
• “Ven nit di shein, volt kain shoten nit geven / If not for the light, there would be no shadow” (Fred Kogos, “From Shmear to Eternity: The Only Book of Yiddish You’ll Ever Need,” New York, Citadel Press, 2006, page 346)
• “Ein Shotn / In Shadow” title of poem by Warsaw-born Yiddish poet Binem Heller written 1943, after he was forced to flee to the Soviet republic of Kazakhstan. (bit.ly/3dwxwgD)
• “Der Tsiyoynist shteyt, nebekh, mamesh byekhides in mitn Viliamsburg, on keyn fraynd – nor zayn shotn shteyt bay im / The Zionist stands, poor ), literally in solitude in the middle of Williamsburg, without any friends – only his shadow stands by him. (bit.ly/3QH9zl9)
• (Yiddish proverb) “Koved iz vi a shotn: vos mer men loyft im nokh, alts vayter antloyft er / Respect is like a shadow: the more you run after it, the further it runs away.” (bit.ly/3JSmjDg)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.