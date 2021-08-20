Yiddish Vinkl for August 20

Nepldik (NEPPLE-dick)
Meaning: foggy or misty
• (Yiddish conversation about Cleveland): “Vas far veter hobn mir hayt? Ez is nepldik / How’s the weather today? It’s foggy.”
• Other uses of nepldik: nepldik tog/ foggy day; nepldik kop / foggy head (confused); nepl horn / fog horn
• “Fayerlekh in Nepl / Glimmering Lights In the Mist,” title of book featuring selected essays on Yiddish literature, published in Yiddish by Hawthorn East, Victoria Australia, 1961)
• (Song titles: “Ich Bin Nepldik Denkn Fun Dir / I get Misty Thinking of You;” “Shpil Nepldik Far Mir / Play Misty for Me;” Zichrunis Nepldik / Misty Memories.”
