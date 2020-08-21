Yiddish Vinkl for August 21

Veter (VETT-tur)
Meaning: weather
• The Yiddish word for meteorologist is veter-novi (literally, weather prophet): “A veter-novi is a person to whom one and one is two—probably.” (bit.ly/2DRRr8C)
• Veter foroyszogn (weather forecasting): A nice day - Es iz a sheyner tog; a bad day - shlechter tog; rainy weather, take your umbrella - regndik veter, shlepen ihr shirem.
• “Tips for veter foroyszogn from a retired meteorologist: get a rock, and place it in your yard. That’s all you have to do, and you’re ready for forecasting. If the rock is dry, the weather’s clear; If it’s wet, it’s raining; If it’s white, it’s snowing; If it’s gone -tornado.” (bit.ly/2Q1mz7K)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the CJN