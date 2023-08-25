Tsig (TSIHG)
Meaning: goat
• “Er iz a meyvn vi a alter tsig af a klezmer. / He’s an expert like an old goat’s a connoisseur of music.” (yiddishwit.com/list.html)
• “Dos klor vays tsigele – the small white goat is a familiar figure in Jewish folklore, art and literature, from ‘Chad Gadya,’ the Aramaic song we sing each year at the Passover seder, through the present day. Jews celebrated goats because they lived with goats; even the poorest shtetl family kept a goat tethered in front of the house to provide milk for the children.” (yiddishbookcenter.org/about/why-goat)
• “A tsig hot oykh a bord un iz fort nor a tsig. / A goat has a beard too, and it’s still just a goat.” (meaning appearance is not a reliable reflection of character, yiddishwit.com/gallery/goat-beard.html)
• Yiddish idiom: “Es iz nit mayn tsig un nit mayn khanike-likhtl./ (literally) It is not my goat and not my Chanukah candle ...” – meaning “It’s none of my business, not my problem.” (yiddishwit.com)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.