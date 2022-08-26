Yiddish Vinkl for August 26

Geule (g-OO-leh)
Meaning: redemption
• “Zol Shoyn Kumen Di Geule / Let Redemption Come.” Song written in 1946 by Vilna born Shmerke Kaczerginski that speaks to the plight of Jewish refugees and the hope for a renewal of Jewish cultural and spiritual life. Renowned during his lifetime as a poet and writer, he dedicated himself after World War II to collecting pre-war Yiddish songs and songs of the Holocaust to save Yiddishkeit from destruction.
The author, editor or publisher of many Holocaust songbooks, he was responsible for preserving over 250 Holocaust songs. …” (bit.ly/3Ke97ZJ)
• “Geule, meaning redemption or deliverance, is what we celebrate on Pesach. On the last days of Pesach, we mark the redemption of Israel from the Egyptian armies at the Red Sea.” bit.ly/3R0VDCF
• “Geule, the seventh blessing of the weekday Amidah, appeals to God for redemption. Its position as seventh in the Amidah points to seven years of travail after which Moshiach will bring salvation.” bit.ly/3PHJAZO
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.