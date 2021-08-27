Yiddish Vinkl for August 27

Vant (VAHNT)
Meaning: wall (a simple word with many applications)
• (Describing an adolescent) – “Redt tsu ihm, redst tsu di van t/ Talk to him (is like) talking to the wall.”
• (What to do when you get bad news) – “Klop zikh kohp in vant/ Bang your head against the wall.”
• “Der shadchn firt tzunoyf a vant mit a vant un zogt dernokh, “Shlogt zikh kop in vant!” The matchmaker brings together two walls and then says, “Bang your head against the wall!” i.e., work out your differences quickly because you’re not getting out of this.” (bit.ly/3CY7BHf)
• (A different reference) “Faivish Hershfeld came to an audition, telling the director, “I vant to be en hectah. I vant to play Hemlet.” to which the director responded “I’m sorry ... perhaps a walk-on part –“No!” interrupted the old man. “Hemlet. Dat’s vat I vant!” “Oh alright,” said the director, chuckling, as the old man stepped onto the stage. Then in perfect English diction, Faivish recited the immortal: To Be or Not to Be, That Is the Questio ...; When he finished, the director ex-claimed, “Why ... that’s fantastic.” “No, boychick,” Faivish replied, “dat’s hecting.” (bit.ly/3y2yhmc)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.