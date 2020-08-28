Yiddish Vinkl for August 28

Zumertsayt (ZOOM-hehr-tzite)
Meaning: summertime
• “Weimer in di Zumertsayt”– For the last 18 years, the German city of Weimer has been home to the festival of Yiddish culture called Yiddish Summer Weimar.” “Keep Yiddish alive in Germany, the organizers urge.”(bit.ly/3aKR7o1 )
• Zumertsayt is time for singing.
• Gershwin’s Zumertsayt: “Summertime” (from George Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess) has been said to draw on the Yiddish lullaby “Lulinke lu-lu.” “His work combined the musical heritage of his Eastern European Jewish antecedents with the syncopated sounds of 42nd & Broadway.” (jewishpress.com)
• Zumertsayt in di Poconos: “Es iz geven a tseyt ven Idn zenen nisht geven bagrisn in di Poconos / There was a time when Jews were not welcome in the Poconos. Today, there are camps, cabins and hotels with kosher amenities, a kasher vakatsye in di zumersayt/ a kosher vacation in the summertime.” (jewishlink.news)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.