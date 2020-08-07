Yiddish Vinkl for August 7

Lid (leed)
Meaning: song
• The yiddishe lid, “Bei Mir Bistu Shein” (To Me You’re Beautiful) was popularized by the Andrews Sisters, a hit singing trio, in 1937; followed by “Ot Azoy” (The Tailor’s Song) sung by famous black jazz singer Cab Calloway in 1939.
• The 1945 ‘Nitsokhn lid’ (Victory Song), by composer Kh. Urintsov heaps praise on Stalin for Russia’s defeat of Germany, and ends: ‘Drink yet another l’chaim (toast) for the Red Army.”’ (bit.ly/2Dl84J2)
• “Ikh heyb uf mayn lid in gezang tsu dir, Kolerade, mayn Kolerade / I lift my poem in song to you, Colorado, my Colorado” (lines written) in 1923 by Yiddish poet Lune Mattes, who while living in Denver, “funneled the power of the Rocky Mountains into his own poetic explorations. ...” (bit.ly/2EAx8MJ)
