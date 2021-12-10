Yiddish Vinkl for December 10

Yoich (YOYKH)

Meaning: soup

• “Tsores mit yoich iz gringer vi tsores on yoich / Troubles with soup are easier to bear than troubles without soup.”

• (Song title) “Atenzel noch der goldener yoich; A tenzel mit der mameniu / “A little dance after the golden chicken soup.” (Source: Heskes, Irene, “Yiddish American Popular Songs,” 1895 to 1950; General)

• “Yoich (chicken soup) is also known as Jewish penicillin.” (answers.com)

• “The ready-food take-out store of Kibbutz Mishmar Hasharo had a whole counter full of packed plastic boxes with six pretty little gefiltes lying side by side in their own juice or yoich as they say in Yiddish. I was so happy to see them.” (Comment from a woman in Israel on the year when gefilte fish was not readily available. (bit.ly/31nf18r)

Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.

