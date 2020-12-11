Yiddish Vinkl for December 11

Eyngeshparter (AYN-guh-shpar-ter)
Meaning: a stubborn person
• “There’s really no point in trying to convince an eyngeshparter. Logic just doesn’t work. He’s right because he thinks so, and how could you possibly know more than he does?” (Benjamin Blech, “The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Learning Yiddish,” Alpha Books, Indianapolis, IN 2000, page 223)
• “An eyngeshparter is a person who is protesting to end the shutdown before it’s safe, still not wearing a mask and claiming the pandemic is all a hoax” (bit.ly/39FLdpM )
• Since stubbornness is such a human feature, eyngeshparter is just one of many Yiddish words for such a person – a farakshent, dreykop, shver kop, farbisn mentsh”
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the CJN.