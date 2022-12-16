Yiddish Vinkl for December 16

Avaireh (uh-VEY-reh)
Meaning: sin
• “Ven nit di moireh volt geven zis di avaireh./ If not for the fear of punishment, it would be sweet to sin.” (bit.ly/3PgTmn7)
• “‘Avaireh’ is often contrasted with ‘mitzvah’ (good deed), as in the saying ‘One mitzvah leads to another; an avaireh leads to an avaireh.”’(“The New Joys of Yiddish,” by Leo Rosten and Lawrence Bush (New York, 2003 and 1968, Page 19).
• (If Marilyn Monroe spoke Yiddish):“Ikh bin gut, ober nisht a mlakh. ikh avaireh, ober ikh bin nisht der shtn. ikh bin nor a kleyn meydl in a groys velt treyng tsu gefinen emetser tsu libe./ I am good, but not an angel. I do sin, but I am not the devil. I am just a small girl in a big world trying to find someone to love.”(bit.ly/3Ye0iWg)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.