Yiddish Vinkl for December 17

Shtimen (SHTIHM-n)
Meaning: vote; or agree
• “Shtimen far di mentsch vos tzugot di Klenst und vel gen di klenst aintoishen / Vote for the man who promises least; he’ll be the least disappointing.” (Quote by Bernard Baruch;”Oy Vey! The Things They Say!, Andrews and McMeel. Kansas City, 1994)
• (“Ale vayber megen shtimen / All women can vote.” A Yiddish theater song about the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, that granted women the right to vote.” (https://www.last.fm/music/Clara+Gold/_/Ale+Vayber+Megen+Shtimen
• “Du zalst nisht bu, Shtimen. Don’t boo, vote.” (bit.ly/3dG5vQJ)
• “ Tsvey kluge kenen nit shtimen; Two smart people can’t agree.” (bit.ly/3Gxr2ax)
• “Zai shtimen vi a katz un a hunt. “They agree like cat and dog.” (bit.ly/30gR3LT)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.