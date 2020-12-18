Yiddish Vinkl for December 18

Vainiker (VAY-nick-er)
Meaning: less
• “Vos vainiker me ret, iz als gezunter” – the less you talk, the better off you are.” Bad advice according to research findings that …. “women who swallow their anger during marital disputes are more likely to die of heart disease than women who speak their minds.” (bit.ly/2ILVm9o)
• (Yiddish saying) “Der oreman hot vainik feint, der reicher hot vainiker freint./ The poor man’s enemies are few, the rich man’s friends are even fewer.” (bit.ly/3463V66
• (Yiddish Saying) “Di vegen fun teshuveh zeinen nit vainiker farborgen vi di vegen fun zind. The wedding vow is nothing less than a prologue to a long drama.” (bit.ly/2JNOBV9)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the CJN.