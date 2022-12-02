Yiddish Vinkl for December 2

Gutskeit (GUHTS-kayt)
Meaning: kindness
• “Gutskeit gedenkt men, shlechts filt men./Kindness is remembered, meanness is felt. (bit.ly/3U9OPns)
• “Gutskeit iz besser fun frumkeit./Kindness is better than piety.” (bit.ly/3GJcPef)
• “This is reminiscent of the Yiddish assurance that was one of my grandmother’s favorite lines: ‘Gutskeit (goodness) always pays off.’” (bit.ly/3EZfRK1)
• “I once asked our Rabbi, ‘What is the best way to teach American children?’ He replied emphatically, ‘Nohr mit gutskeit, nohr mit gutskeit, nohr mit gutskeit!’ These words made such an impression on me and became my motto: ‘Nohr mit gutskeit – only with goodness’ and positive rein-forcement. ...” (bit.ly/3V63tgU)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.