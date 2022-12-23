Yiddish Vinkl for December 23

Schlep (Shlehp)
Meaning: haul or carry something heavy or awkward
• “in 1988, Oprah Winfrey schlepped a little red wagon containing 67 pounds of animal fat across the stage to illustrate her weight loss.” (New York Times, Dec. 8, 2022, Page. A26)
• “After a bit of trial and error, you’ll find car-free travel is a liberating choice that forces you to schlep considerably less.” (Lauren Matison, “How To Travel Car-Free With A Family,” New York Times, Dec. 4, 2019)
•“For most Americans, soccer is that game that forces parents to alter their weekend plans to schlep children, pairs of beat-up cleats and bags of soccer balls from field to muddy field.” (nyti.ms/3BFH95T)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.