Yiddish Vinkl for December 24

Punkt Farkert (poonkt fahrKEHRT)
Meaning: precisely the opposite
• “Punkt farkert is used as an exclamation to demonstrate that what happened in reality is precisely the opposite of what was first said or claimed. As in, “He left her? No, punkt farkert. She left him.”) (quora.com)
• “Oyf dem vos men shvert iz oft punkt farkert / That to which one swears is often just the opposite.” (yiddishwordoftheweek)
• “Thanks to new technology, attending classes is no longer a matter of ‘either/or.’ Punkt farkert, to the contrary, our new hybrid model allows you to attend events and courses in person, or enjoy them virtually at home.” (Message from Yiddish Book Center; yiddishbookcenter.org)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.