Yiddish Vinkl for December 25

sutshepenish (tsoot-SHEHPEN-ish)

Meaning: nuisance, pest; an obsession

• “This tsutshepenish you have for nail biting is terrible for your health. After you’re old enough to stop sucking your thumb, your fingers shouldn’t go anywhere near your mouth.”

• “He has a tsutshepenish that is driving everyone else crazy.” (bit.ly/2KEWb4b)

• “Several years ago, I attended KlezCamp back in upstate New York. The Yiddish immersion experience there stirred my Jewish heart. Thus began my tsutshepenish (obsession) with the language.” (bit.ly/34kQNdO)

• “The terrifying dybbuk is a special kind of demon spirit that clings to its host, appropriating their body. A real tsutshepenish, an evil nokhshleper (tagalong), a ‘persistent, unshakable nuisance’ on the soul, as they say in the Yiddish.” (bit.ly/3r8Wxko)

