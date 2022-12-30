Yiddish Vinkl for December 30

Lebedik (LAY-beh-dick)
Meaning: lively; alive
• “Zayt mir gezunt, shtark, freylekh, un lebedik./Be healthy, strong, happy, and lively.” (Kivel, Newsletter of the Yiddish Book Center, fall 2022)
• “ Club attendees need not know any Yiddish to attend, though some familiarity with the language is highly recommended. It’s not taught in South Florida schools, public or private, let’s keep it lebedik – the Yiddish word for alive.” (Chabad of Palm Beach, bit.ly/3vfbl4m)
• “On June 21, we celebrate music. So if you feel shpilkes (anxiety) in your tukhes (behind), and you wish to tantsn (dance) to lebedik music, listen to this playlist of klezmer music and Yiddish songs. (bit.ly/3WmRNHe)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.