Yiddish Vinkl for December 4

Tantsn (TAHN-tsn)
Meaning: dance
• “Oy Chanukah Oy Chanukah ... Geshvinder, tsindt kinder, Di khanike likhtelekh on. Zol yeder bazunder bazingen dem vunder, Un tantsn freylekh in kon/ Oh Chanukah Oh Chanukah ... Come quickly children and light the Chanukah candles, let’s all sing of a victory and dance in a circle.” (Verse from Yiddish version of Chanukah song)
• (Sstory about former Clevelander Bob Hope) “Ich bin gevaksen mit zechs brider. Azoy ich bin gelernt tsu tantsn … vartn far dos vashtsimer/I grew up with six brothers. That’s how I learned to dance ... waiting for the bathroom.”(From “Shaking the Family Tree,” Publications International, Ltd, Lincoln, Ill.)
• “Mit eyn tokhes ken men nit tantsn af tsvey khasenes./You can’t dance at two weddings with one behind.” (Meaning you can’t do two things at once, bit.ly/2VaDGGY)
• “Az A Foygl Un A Goylem Tantsn; As A Bird And A Golem Dance.” Title of debut album of a Swedish band called Dibbukin, described as “a compilation of known Jewish Yiddish/Klezmer folk songs.” (metal-temple.com)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the CJN.