Yiddish Vinkl for December 9

Chutzpenik (KHOOTS-pen-ick)
Meaning: A brash, impudent person
• “When that gent starts to pontificate that ‘Jews need the spirit of Christmas rather than Chanukah,’ he needs to be told that he is a bigger chutzpenik than we ever suspected him of being.” (bit.ly/3XVGh6T)
• “Chutzpeniks don’t believe the rules apply to them. They have a lack of respect for authority or polite norms.”
• “A woman who thinks it’s OK to buy a dress, wear it to a special occasion, and return it for full price is a chutzpenik.” (bubbygram.com/yiddishglossary.htm)
• “Chutzpenik: The criminal who murdered his employer and then pleaded for mercy in court because he was unemployed.” (translationdirectory.com)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.