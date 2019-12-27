Yiddish Vinkl for December 27

Shpatzir (shpotz-EAR)
Meaning: to stroll, or walk aimlessly
• “You go and see a movie. We’ll shpatzir around the shopping mall--you want I should pick you up some socks?” (bit.ly/36Usv93)
• “Now that I’ve refreshed my memory by a shpatzir through my library, I’d like to add some book titles I omitted in my list.” (bit.ly/2ZcqPoI)
• “Whether you shpatzir around the mall, Brighton Beach, or the ‘Vo’Luuke’ (flea market), the exercise is good for your health. It controls weight, combats diseases, improves your mood and boosts your energy.” (bit.ly/2rf14b3)
• Event announcement on Jewish Australia Online: “Shpatzir grupe”- Go for an enjoyable walk, talking Yiddish all the way and stop for a coffee and snack. Meet at 10:30 a.m. at the beach end of North Road in Melbourne.” (jewishaustralia.com/events.asp)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.