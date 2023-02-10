Yiddish Vinkl for February 10

Entfern (ENT-fehrn -verb); Terets (TEHR-ets-noun)

Meaning: to answer; (the) answer

• “Eyn nar ken mer fregen, eyder tsen kluge entfern./One fool can ask more questions than ten sages can answer.” (bit.ly/3lhMpaO)

• “Az me hot nit tsu entfern, muz men farshvaygen./If one has nothing to answer, it is best to shut up.” (bit.ly/3YeNPkW)

• “Az ikh vel aykh zogn “Gut-morgn”, darft ir entfern “a gutinke nakht.”/If I greet you with a “Good morning”, you’ll have to answer good night.” (From a writer in Australia where time is the opposite of time in the U.S.; bit.ly/3DTN2xx)

• “Oyf itlekhn terets ken men gefinen a naye kashye/There is a new question to every answer.” (bit.ly/3I6gZgf)

Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.

