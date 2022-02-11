Yiddish Vinkl for February 11

Tzedreyt (tseh-DRAYT)
Meaning: confused, mixed up
• “When I got off the airplane I was all tzedreyt and forgot to get my luggage.” (bit.ly/3skTsPF)
• “I decided to contact my aunt whom I had not seen since 1968, when I met her on a trip to Israel. It took her a moment to understand my tsemisht tsedreyt tsebrokhane Yiddish. (my confused, distorted, broken Yiddish). But we had a lovely chat, and I had a very real sense of reconnecting with mispocha.” (bit.ly/34e70ol)
• “Not only are many of my co-workers a bissel tsedreyt (little confused), there’s one in particular who is a complete drey kop (scatterbrain). Everyone discusses this person’s shortcomings, but no one seems to be able to put a finger on exactly what is wrong. If only we didn’t have this language barrier, I could make them see that the kop is drey.” (bit.ly/3uoWHZ8)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News