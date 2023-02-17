Yiddish Vinkl for February 17

Kalt (KAHLT)
Meaning: cold
• “Oy gevalt. Es kalt aroys./Oh my, it’s cold outside.”
• “Eynts, tsvey, dray, fir, arbetsloze zenen mir.in/Nisht gehert khadoshim langin fabrik dem hamer klang/s’lign keylim kalt fargesn.” One, two, three, four, we are unemployed./We have not heard all month long, in the factory the hammer sound./Tools lie cold, forgotten.(Arbetloze marsh or “Song of the Unemployed,” political song from 1938 by Mordechai Gebirtig, influential Polish poet and songwriter)
• (Yiddish saying): “S’iz azei kalt es is a neveire arois lozen a meschugenem hund./It’s so cold that it’s a sin to drive out a mad dog.” (jstor.org)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.