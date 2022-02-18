Yiddish Vinkl for February 18

Darf (Dahrf)
Meaning: must
• “Er hot gezocht mir as dos froy darf helfon im tsu zein freilich. Ich hob ihm gezogt az ich ken nit tohn dos, und es vel zein besser az du bist aufn di andere zeyt fun der tir. / He told me that the role of a woman is ‘to help him be happy.’ I told him I cannot do this, and it would be better if he were on the other side of the door.” (Excerpt from a book written by one of the many Yiddish women writers of the early 20th century – often ignored in the history of Yiddish literature, nyti.ms/3uG4S3s)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.