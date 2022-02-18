Yiddish Vinkl for February 18

Beachwood, OH (44122)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 24F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low 18F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.