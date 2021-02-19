Yiddish Vinkl for February 19

Vemes (VEHM-ess)
Meaning: whose, what
• “Kainer vaist nit vemes morgen es vet zein/ No one knows what the morrow will bring.” (“Yiddish Sayings, Proverbs, Phrases,” bit.ly/377P8cN)
• “Vemes Iz Es Meydele?/Whose Little Girl Is This?” Children’s picture book published 1940 by Leib Kvitko, a popular Yiddish children’s author in the Soviet Union and a member of the Jewish antifascist committee. Tells of a lost little girl left behind at a train station who finds comfort when she sees Stalin’s portrait hanging on the station wall. (See “Papa Stalin and the Happy Family,” by Miriam Udel, April 2019, Jewish Book Council; (bit.ly/3d5Rtsy)
•“ Der iz klug vemes mazl geyt im nokh/He is smart whose good luck accompanies him.” (“My Grandfather’s Yiddish Sayings,” bit.ly/3d4ZXjO)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland and Columbus Jewish News.