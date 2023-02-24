Yiddish Vinkl for February 24

Redt (RED-it with guttural r)
Meaning: speak; say
• “Es tut zikh nit azoi gut vi es redt zikh. It isn’t done as easily as it’s said. (Or “easier said than done;” bit.ly/3KgGpJM)
• “Er redt fun haynt biz morgn./He talks from today until tomorrow.” (haruth.com/mw/broke.htm)
• “Az me shveigt iz men a halber nar; az me redt iz men a gantser nar./He who keeps quiet is half a fool; he who talks is a complete fool.” (bit.ly/2EbELGM
• “A shver harts redt a sach. A bitter heart talks a lot.” (bit.ly/3EltJ0m)
“Der rechter loschen ist was man mit Tate Mame redt”, i.e. the real language is what you speak to your mum and dad.” (bit.ly/3kasf22)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.