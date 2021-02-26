Yiddish Vinkl for February 26

Oysvaksn (OYS-vahk-sn)
Meaning: grow
• “Akh az ikh vel oysvaksn” /”Just Wait Till I Grow Up,” title of rare children’s book by Soviet Yiddish writer Leib Kvitko about a boy who loves horses that was published in 1930s in Odessa (See “From the Bibliographer’s Desk, PaknTreger-Yiddish Book Center, fall 2020.)
• “Es vet geshen ven bay mir vet oysvaksn hor af der dlonye”/ “It will happen when hair grows on the palm of my hand.” [i.e It will never happen, bit.ly/2NTNuog)
• “She (my great-grandmother) was especially strict with me. Whenever I did something wrong she would shout, ‘Vos vet fun dir oysvaksn? Nor a ganev.’ (‘What will you turn into?! Nothing but a thief.’) That terrified me.” (From “Therefore, Choose Life…,” an autobiography by Moisey Wolf,” Oregon State University Press, 2014,page. 32)