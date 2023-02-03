Yiddish Vinkl for February 3

Vintshen (VIHNT-shn)
Meaning: wish, also pray
• “Besser zikh tsu vintshen aider yenem tsu shelten/Better to pray for yourself than to curse another.” (bit.ly/3HDXNX1)
• (Yiddish curse) “Tsum dayne levaie, zol man vintshen dayne almona mit a mazel-tov/In your funeral, may people wish your widow a mazel tov.” (bit.ly/3jk0xPU)
• “Vintshen mir mit gezang /trink, trink, trink l’chaim mit glik. Long life/We wish with this song/drink, drink, drink l’chaim with luck.” (From :L’Chaim (To Life) recorded by the Barry Sisters in 1939. (bit.ly/3j5tmji)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.