Yiddish Vinkl for February 4

Bagel (BAY-gell)
Meaning: ring or bracelet (derived from German “beigel”)
• According to Smithsonian Magazine, bagels were first created in Eastern Europe as “beigel (pronounced like ‘bye-gel’ and date back to 1394. The word anglicized to ‘bagel’ when immigrants introduced the food to the United States during the 20th century. (bit.ly/3s0lEY3)
• “Because of their shape – with no beginning and no end – bagels symbolize the eternal cycle of life. In the old days, they were supposed to be a protection against demons and evil spirits, warding off the evil eye and bringing good luck. For these reasons, they were served at circumcisions and when a woman was in labor and also at funerals, along with hard boiled eggs.” (bit.ly/3r7o7AL)
•“Some scholars believe that in the 1600s the bagel was given by Jewish husbands to their wives as a gift for childbirth. Nowadays, a husband would have to be completely insane to give his wife a bagel as a gift for childbirth or for any other occasion. If a husband does so, he might as well give his wife a get, or divorce, too because she’ll be leaving him faster than he can say baker’s dozen.” (bit.ly/3o5uD99)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.