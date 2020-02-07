Yiddish Vinkl for February 7

Rachmones (rach – guttural ch – MOHN- ess)

Meaning: compassion, empathy

• Derived from the Hebrew root word (rechem), meaning ‘womb.’ “As Leo Rosten, in “The Joys of Yiddish,” explains, “One should look upon others with the same love and feeling that a mother feels for the issue of her womb.” (bit.ly/3b94jCY)

• “As a young lawyer, I was prosecuting a traffic case in Milwaukee. The defense lawyer said to the judge that he was bringing a “writ of Rachmones” on behalf of his client. Reared an Irish-Catholic, I had no idea what he was talking about. But the judge just smiled and reduced the charge as well as the fine.” (bit.ly/31nwPw5)

• “Sometimes, when I am feeling particularly intolerant, ‘judgy,’ if you will, I still hear the voice of my father, who died 20 years ago, whispering in my ear, ‘Sweetheart, have a little rachmones.”’ (“Embracing The Rachmones Challenge,” jewishjournal.com)

Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you