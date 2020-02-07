Yiddish Vinkl for February 7

Rachmones (rach – guttural ch – MOHN- ess)
Meaning: compassion, empathy
• Derived from the Hebrew root word (rechem), meaning ‘womb.’ “As Leo Rosten, in “The Joys of Yiddish,” explains, “One should look upon others with the same love and feeling that a mother feels for the issue of her womb.” (bit.ly/3b94jCY)
• “As a young lawyer, I was prosecuting a traffic case in Milwaukee. The defense lawyer said to the judge that he was bringing a “writ of Rachmones” on behalf of his client. Reared an Irish-Catholic, I had no idea what he was talking about. But the judge just smiled and reduced the charge as well as the fine.” (bit.ly/31nwPw5)
• “Sometimes, when I am feeling particularly intolerant, ‘judgy,’ if you will, I still hear the voice of my father, who died 20 years ago, whispering in my ear, ‘Sweetheart, have a little rachmones.”’ (“Embracing The Rachmones Challenge,” jewishjournal.com)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.