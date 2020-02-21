Yiddish Vinkl for February 21

Zay Gezunt (zeye gehZUNT)
Meaning: be healthy, be well
• “A common superstition is that one must pull his or her ears when sneezing to stop one’s head from exploding. Once the ear is pulled, it is often followed by the phrase ‘zay gezunt,’ and sometimes ‘tzu langehmazaldikker yohrn,’ which means to ‘long lucky years.’” (bit.ly/2HtynLL)
• “ In Mel Brooks’ comedy, “Blazing Saddles,” Yiddish speaking American Indians encounter a black family migrating west. When one of the Indians threatens the family, his chief commands him to let them pass. As the family leaves they are told, ‘Zay gezunt’ (be well).” (bit.ly/2vzxUVG)
•“Got bopkes? A pain in the kishkes? Zay gezunt with homeopathy. In heymischer (down home) fashion, Yiddish kvetches are matched with over 140 remedies.” (From “Heymischer Homeopathy: The Schmendrick’s Guide to Remedying Yiddish Kvetches,” by Chaim Yankel, bit.ly/38nR1AG)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.