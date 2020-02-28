Yiddish Vinkl for February 28

Shund (Shoond)
Meaning: trash, “low culture”
• “The shund or shmate genre has been translated into English as ‘trash’ novels but is relatively comparable to pulp fiction." ( bit.ly/32baNwU)
• “Shund, often referred to as Yiddish romance novels, became a smash hit in 1877 with the arrival of Dos Shvartz Yunger Man (The Dark Young Man) by Yankev (Jacob) Dinezon described as a ‘page-turning ill-fated modern story exposing the divide between rich and poor;’ inspired Sholem Aleichem’s first novel ‘Stempenyu’ published in 1888.”(jta.org/2019/03/25)
• “With the rise of the Yiddish press as a mass medium in the early 20th century, shund came to play a central role. Many newspapers publishing fiction by acclaimed authors also sold papers by printing shund, suspense-filled serialized novels that often pushed the boundaries of sexual propriety.” (/bit.ly/32drzLT)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.