Yiddish Vinkl for February 14

Raykh (raych-with guttural ch)
Meaning: rich, wealthy
• “Raykh und auf mit gezogt!” / Rich – and they should say it of me!”
• “Di gliklekhe zenen raykh, ober nit a’le raykhe zenen gliklekh / The lucky ones are rich, but not all rich are lucky.” (bit.ly/2SsaFEN)
• “The English word rich is in Yiddish is spelled raykh and not reich. Yivo distances itself from the German spelling, ending in 'ch.'” (derbay.org/faq.html)
• (Yiddish curse): ”Raykh zol er zayn un hobn tsvey oytos. Eyn oyto zol loyfn khapn far im a dokter, un der tsveyter zol loyfn moydie tsu zayn, az s’iz shoyn nokh alemen. / He should be rich and have two cars. One car should rush to get him a doctor, and the other should rush to say it’s too late.” (bit.ly/37a2D8W)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.