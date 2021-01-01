Yiddish Vinkl for January 1

Zeyger (ZAY-gurr)
Meaning: clock
• A classic song: Der Shpigl Mitn Zeyger/The Mirror with a Clock, written by 19th century Yiddish writer and satirist Yoel Linetski (1839 to 1915). The dialogue centers on the snobbishness of the mirror, at that time found in only homes of wealthy families, as opposed to the clock that served all classes. (yiddishsong.wordpress.com/)
• (Yiddish saying): “Afile der raykhster zeyger hot nit mer vi zekhtsik minut/Even the most expensive clock has no more than sixty minutes.” (bit.ly/2JinbGr )
• “Tsvelef shlogt dokh shoyn des zeyger”/”It’s already 12 o’clock” – title of a Yiddish folk song, which Mama always sang when I stayed out too late.
• “Durkhn Shpaktiv fun a Zeyger-Makher”/”Through the Eye Piece of a Watch Maker,” by Romanian-born essayist Aleksander Shpiglblat; an account of his family’s incarceration in Transnistria during World War II (bit.ly/3mS1nz8).
