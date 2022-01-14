Yiddish Vinkl for January 14

Vareme (VAH-reh-muh)
Meaning: warm, kind-hearted, friendly
• “Gor vareme grusn aykh alemen, fun mir”;“With warm greetings to all of you from me;” (Common way to end a letter to a Yiddish group.)
• “Chanukah food: Ich hob azay lib the dos vareme latkes; kum arayn, ess vos ich hob gemacht / I love so much the warm latkes; come in, eat what I made.” (From a Yiddish limerick about Chanukah; bit.ly/3n9YJrH)
• “He’s such a vareme person, he always invites guests.” (bit.ly/3Fk9fmx)
• (Examples of “americanisms”) “Dos vareme ertele (cushy job); vareme vi in an oyer (snug as a bug in a rug). “Americanisms became part of modern Yiddish with the migration of Eastern European Jews to America in 1881. Most came quite young, without formal education in Yiddish, so American English had a profound effect on their speech.” (bit.ly/3JShj1i)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.