Yiddish Vinkl for January 20

Tsvishn (tz-VEESH-n)
Meaning: between
• “TSVISHN” (Yiddish for ‘between’) is a series of pop up projects in the window while we’re in between exhibitions. (From website of Kultura Collective, a network of modern Jewish Arts, Culture and Heritage organizations that have coalesced to provide experiential and participatory opportunities for cultural enrichment, intellectual growth, exploration and spiritual fulfillment to all, across Toronto and beyond.) (kulturacollective.com/about).
• “Tsvishn tsvey dibukim, oder in der krizis iz arayn a dibek.” A blog post decrying the lack of ethnic and sexual diversity in theatre productions of The Dibek. (bit.ly/3ZAtmrN)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.